Robbers target bar-hoppers in Chicago's River North district

Police on Sunday issued warning about a recent string of robberies targeting bar-hoppers in the River North district.

In each incident, the robbers started chatting up inebriated victims in a friendly manner. Then, the robbers forcibly took the victims' property and beat up the victims with their hands and fists, police said.

The robberies have all happened in the early-morning hours when bars and restaurants have been closing, police said.

The robberies happened at the following specific times and locations:

400 block of North Wabash Avenue, Monday, June 16, at 1 a.m.

600 block of North Dearborn Street, Sunday, June 22, at 3 a.m.

600 block of North Wabash Avenue, Monday, June 28, at midnight.

400 block of North State Street, Sunday, July 6, at 2 a.m.

One to three male assailants between the ages of 20 and 40 are involved, police said.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference # P25-3-033.