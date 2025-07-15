Man says he was robbed, brutally attacked while leaving bar in Chicago's River North district

Man left with brain bleed after being attacked near bar in River North

Man left with brain bleed after being attacked near bar in River North

Man left with brain bleed after being attacked near bar in River North

A Chicago man shared his story Tuesday, days after he said he was attacked and robbed after leaving a bar in Chicago's River North district.

The man, Sam, said he is a victim of what Chicago police are calling a string of robberies targeting bargoers — with at least four other incidents in River North since mid-June. Now, Sam is dealing with brain bleed.

Sam said early this past Saturday morning, he was leaving Boss Bar, at 420 N. Clark St., when he was assaulted.

"Next thing you know, I just felt something on the back of my head, and then fell forward," he said.

Sam said he was leaving Boss Bar and trying to meet friends at a bar next door when he was hit. He said he does not remember much after the attack, but the attackers took his phone, watch, and wallet.

Sam said he somehow got himself to the Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Downtown/River North about a block away, and someone at the hotel called police — who got him to the hospital.

"They saw me with my mouth all bloody, and the back of my head, big lump," Sam said.

He said he woke up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital 10 hours later, and found out he had a brain bleed on the back of his head. Doctors told him it was only getting worse.

"My head was hurting so bad," Sam said, "and my mouth was completely bloody."

Sam is not alone. Just this week, police sent out a community alert about a pattern of robberies targeting bar-hoppers in River North when bars were closing. The specific attack in which Sam was targeted was not on the alert, but four others were:

400 block of North Wabash Avenue, Monday, June 16, at 1 a.m.

600 block of North Dearborn Street, Sunday, June 22, at 3 a.m.

600 block of North Wabash Avenue, Monday, June 28, at midnight.

400 block of North State Street, Sunday, July 6, at 2 a.m.

Police said the robbers go up to people who have had alcohol and act friendly — only to take the victims' property by force and beat the victims with their hands and fists.

"I'm still hurting," Sam said. "I mean, like I said, I just feel dizzy and tired after 10 minutes."

Sam said the last few days, he has had trouble sleeping and eating. He said he knows it will be a long recovery process.

But he wants to know why this keeps happening week after week, while no one has been caught.

"I feel sorry for tourists that really don't know," Sam said. "Like, I was well aware of this, and I knew this, and I shouldn't have been out that late."

A security guard in the area also said such attacks are happening way too often, and the people committing the attacks are out lurking night after night.

Chicago police said they believe there are one to three suspects involved in these attacks. Police say the attackers are men between the ages of 20 and 40.

Other than that, there is not much information.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference # P25-3-033.