Teen charged in Englewood shooting that left 1 dead, another wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is now charged with killing one man and wounding another in Englewood on Tuesday.
The teen is facing one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted vehicular hijacking.
He was arrested on Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
Police say the two men, 45 and 36, were sitting in a parked car at a gas station at 63rd and Racine when three men got out of another car and started shooting.
The teen is scheduled to appear in bond court later today.
