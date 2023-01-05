Watch CBS News
Teen charged in Englewood shooting that left 1 dead, another wounded

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is now charged with killing one man and wounding another in Englewood on Tuesday.

The teen is facing one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted vehicular hijacking.

He was arrested on Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

Police say the two men, 45 and 36, were sitting in a parked car at a gas station at 63rd and Racine when three men got out of another car and started shooting.

The teen is scheduled to appear in bond court later today.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 8:05 AM

