1 man killed, another injured after shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in the Englewood neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said two men were sitting in the car, in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street around 2:30 a.m., when three men got out of a gray Hyundai and started shooting.

One man died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police do not have anyone in custody.