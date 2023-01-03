1 man killed, another injured after shooting in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in the Englewood neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Police said two men were sitting in the car, in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street around 2:30 a.m., when three men got out of a gray Hyundai and started shooting.
One man died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The second victim was taken to a local hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police do not have anyone in custody.
