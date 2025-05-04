Watch CBS News
15-year-old boy charged in Humboldt Park armed robbery, carjacking

By
Jeramie Bizzle
A teenage boy was charged with robbing and carjacking a man at gunpoint in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Friday.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday afternoon in the 6600 block of South Stewart Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, and one felony count of armed robbery.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as the suspect who participated in the armed carjacking and robbery of a 36-year-old man just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Trumbull Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available. 

