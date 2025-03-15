Teen charged, victim identified in deadly shooting in East Chicago

A 16-year-old boy was charged in the fatal shooting of another teen Friday morning in East Chicago.

East Chicago police said around 11:16 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Dahlia Street for a report of shots fired. ShotSpotter alerted to eight rounds fired in the area.

Officers arrived and began a search of the scene for evidence. During this, they found a teenage boy lying down at 3804 Erie Ct. and Commonwealth.

The victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene by responding medics. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Justin Charleston.

On Saturday, detectives from the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force filed charges against a 16-year-old boy for the murder after he turned himself into detectives with his attorney.

Police did not release the name of the suspect.

No further information was immediately available.