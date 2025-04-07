Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged with attempted murder of another in Chicago South Side shooting

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A teenage boy was charged with shooting another on the city's South Side last month.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said the teen was taken into custody by officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Sunday in the 6200 block of West 59th Street.

He was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously a 16-year-old boy on March 28 in the 8100 block of South Scottsdale Avenue.

Police said the teen was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.