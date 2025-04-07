Teen charged with attempted murder of another in Chicago South Side shooting

A teenage boy was charged with shooting another on the city's South Side last month.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said the teen was taken into custody by officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Sunday in the 6200 block of West 59th Street.

He was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously a 16-year-old boy on March 28 in the 8100 block of South Scottsdale Avenue.

Police said the teen was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was immediately available.