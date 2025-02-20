Teen charged with attempted murder in Chicago Southwest Side shooting last year

A teenage boy was charged in connection to a shooting that left another boy hurt on the city's Southwest Side back in September.

The 17-year-old was arrested by members of the Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday in the 2600 block of West 94th Street in Evergreen Park.

He was charged with five felony counts, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a machine gun or automatic weapon, unlawful use of a weapon for possessing a handgun, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the teen was identified as the suspect who, on Sept. 22, 2024, shot a 15-year-old boy in the 5700 block of South Wolcott Avenue.

Around 5:14 p.m. that day, the victim was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. At least one person got out of the vehicle and shot at him, hitting him multiple times in the legs. The suspect then left the scene, heading east on 57th Street in the same vehicle.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the teen was also in possession of a stolen vehicle that was taken from the 3000 block of West 77th Street the day before.

The teen is scheduled to appear at a juvenile detention hearing on Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available.