3 killed, 8 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three people were killed and eight others wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 63.

In the first shooting of the weekend, A 63-year-old man was shot in front of a residence around 5:23 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Emerald Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the scene of a gunshot detection technology alert and found the victim, who someone inside a silver vehicle shot.

The victim was struck in the leg and taken to St. Benard Hospital in serious condition.

The first homicide of the week involved a 42-year-old man who died after fighting over a gun with a 33-year-old man around 8:13 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

The two were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. The men began to fight over the gun when both were shot multiple times, according to police.

Both were treated by fire crews and taken to Christ Hospital, where the 42-year-old died, and the 33-year-old was listed in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Friday

At 6:22 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Drexel Boulevard, preliminary reports say a 39-year-old man was inside a residential building and was approached by two unknown males. One of the males pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim. The victim was struck in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

At 8:42 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Touhy Avenue, an 18-year-old man was standing in the parking lot of a park when an unknown male approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot at the victim. The victim was hit in the right side of his torso and was taken to St Francis Hospital by fire crews in fair condition.

At 10:48 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Princeton Avenue, three men were inside a parked vehicle when two unknown people approached and fired multiple shots into the vehicle. A 27-year-old was struck in the right leg and was taken to St Bernard Hospital in good condition. A 35-year-old was shot in the rear and right foot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 39-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh and was also taken to U of C in good condition.



At 11:06 p.m., in the 5700 block of South Prairie Avenue, a 29-year-old man was outside when two unknown people got out from a black-in-color SUV and began to fire shots in the victim's direction. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to U of C, where he died.



At 11:22 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 16-year-old boy outside on the ground.

At 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Albany Avenue, a 47-year-old woman was sitting outside when someone unknown fired shots in the area and struck her. The victim was hit twice in the lower left knee and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back for updates.