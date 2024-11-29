Watch CBS News
Teen boy shot, killed in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood

By Mugo Odigwe

Boy, 17, shot to death in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was shot and killed overnight in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street.

Chicago police said the 17-year-old boy was standing in the street when a black vehicle pulled up alongside, and someone from inside fired shots in his direction.

He was taken to UIC Hospital with multiple gunshots to his body, where he died.

As of Friday morning, no one was in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating. 

