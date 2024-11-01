Teen boy charged after accidentally shooting another in Chicago suburb, police say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A teenage boy was charged after he accidentally shot another boy Thursday night in Waukegan, Illinois.

The 17-year-old was charged with four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, including not having concealed carry, FOID card, and being under 21. He was also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Waukegan police said the teen, along with a 14-year-old boy, were handling firearms and pointing them at each other in the 1300 block of Walnut Street. That's when the 17-year-old accidentally shot the 14-year-old in the stomach.

He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized, and is expected to recover from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said two semi-automatic handguns were recovered, and statements were taken.

The 17-year-old male was transferred to the Depke Juvenile Center.

No further information was immediately available.