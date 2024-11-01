Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen boy charged after accidentally shooting another in Chicago suburb, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A teenage boy was charged after he accidentally shot another boy Thursday night in Waukegan, Illinois.

The 17-year-old was charged with four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, including not having concealed carry, FOID card, and being under 21. He was also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Waukegan police said the teen, along with a 14-year-old boy, were handling firearms and pointing them at each other in the 1300 block of Walnut Street. That's when the 17-year-old accidentally shot the 14-year-old in the stomach.

He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized, and is expected to recover from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said two semi-automatic handguns were recovered, and statements were taken.

The 17-year-old male was transferred to the Depke Juvenile Center.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.