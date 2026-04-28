Man accused of killing Chicago police officer inside Swedish Hospital to return to court

The man accused of killing a Chicago police officer and critically wounding another during a shooting at Swedish Hospital is due in court on Tuesday to face charges from a previous case.

Alphanso Talley, 26, made his first appearance in Cook County Criminal Court on Monday after the hospital shooting that killed Officer John Bartholomew. At that appearance, Talley was ordered detained until trial on a litany of charges related to the shooting.

Before Saturday's shooting, court records show Talley was most recently facing multiple carjacking-related charges from May of last year, including aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Talley spent multiple years in and out of prison. Court records show his criminal past dates back to 2017.

He'd been convicted of armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, driving a stolen car, and aggravated battery of a correctional officer.

While on parole in April 2025, Talley was arrested again for carjacking a woman and robbing a man. A judge ordered that he be detained, but that didn't last.

In December, Talley was released on electronic monitoring and was told he'd be monitored 24/7.

A month later, the judge changed the terms of Talley's release so he could go to college, allowing him to leave home for 7 to 15 hours a day.

Records show Talley violated the terms of that electronic monitoring multiple times. He violated curfew and missed a court date in March. His whereabouts were unknown because he didn't charge his monitor.

"This is BS that we're even here. It's a failed system. It's an absolutely failed system," Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st) said Monday at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse after Talley's detention hearing. "It's flawed. It's broken. It needs to end. It's needs to end immediately. Start to hold these judges accountable for letting people out for no reason at all."

For the charges associated with the shooting of the officers this past weekend, prosecutors on Monday laid out a timeline that began around 8 a.m., when they said Talley and an unknown second person went to a Family Dollar in Albany Park in the 3200 block of W. Lawrence Ave. for an armed robbery. There, prosecutors said they pistol-whipped an employee, robbed the store of cash, and stole the worker's wallet and keys. Surveillance video shows two people arriving on scooters, and moments later, they are seen leaving before police arrive.

Investigators said officers were able to use a GPS device on the stolen items to help them track Talley down. They took him into custody, and he told police he had swallowed narcotics, so police called an ambulance, and Talley was taken to Swedish Hospital, according to prosecutors.

Talley remained under police guard as he was seen at the hospital and taken to a room to receive a CT scan. His clothes were removed, but a blanket was kept over him, prosecutors said in court. Prosecutors said his handcuffs were removed for the scan, which is when Talley reached under the blanket, pulled out a gun, and shot at officers.

Bartholomew was killed. A second officer, 57 years old and a 21-year veteran of the force, remained in critical condition Monday morning at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said the second officer's condition remains extremely grave, saying "it's going to take a miracle" for him to survive.

Talley then fled, shooting out a window of the hospital as he did, according to prosecutors. He was found a short time later under a porch nearby, still nude with his hospital gown and a 10mm handgun, prosecutors said.

An Indiana woman, Olivia Burgos, has been arrested on federal charges in connection to the purchase of the gun police say was used in the shooting.