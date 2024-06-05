Person hospitalized after SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was taken into custody following a SWAT situation in the Gage Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The situation happened around 3 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Chicago police said officers responded to the scene for a shots fired call. The offender was found inside a nearby residence.

SWAT was called to the scene, where he was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation about an hour later.

No further information was immediately available.