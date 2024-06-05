Watch CBS News
Local News

Person hospitalized after SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man hospitalized following SWAT situation in Gage Park
Man hospitalized following SWAT situation in Gage Park 00:16

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was taken into custody following a SWAT situation in the Gage Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The situation happened around 3 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Chicago police said officers responded to the scene for a shots fired call. The offender was found inside a nearby residence.

SWAT was called to the scene, where he was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation about an hour later.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 7:41 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.