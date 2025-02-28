Suspect sought in multiple armed robberies on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect wanted in four armed robberies on the city's South Side.

The robberies happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, with the first happening on Jan. 18 and the latest on Feb. 22.

Police say in each incident, the suspect, seen on surveillance video from one of the robberies wearing all black or dark clothing and a ski mask, approached the victims and showed a handgun, demanded property from the victims, and then fled on foot.

The robberies happened on the following dates and locations:

7800 block of South Honore Street on Jan. 18 at 7:52 a.m.

1800 block of West 78th Street on Jan. 24 at 7:37 p.m.

1600 block of West 79th Street on Feb.10 at 1:00 p.m.

7700 block of South Wood Street on Feb. 22 at 10:02 a.m.



The suspect was described as an African American male between 16 and 20 years of age, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing black or dark clothing and a black ski mask, armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at (312) 747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.