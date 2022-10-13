Watch CBS News
Police seek to identify suspect who shot and killed teen in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a man who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in South Shore Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of East 79th Street around 8:37 a.m.

HOMICIDE | 1900 block of E. 79th St | 10/11/2022 |RD# JF430008 by Chicago Police on YouTube

CPD released images of the unknown suspect who was last seen wearing a white jacket, black hoodie, black mask, and cap with gray pants and white shoes. He was driving a newer model sedan – possibly a Hyundai Sonata, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Two at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com 

First published on October 13, 2022 / 11:07 AM

