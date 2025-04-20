Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after shooting police K9 shot during traffic stop in Rockford

A K9 officer was shot during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Rockford, Illinois.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of East State Street just before 4 p.m.

During this, a man involved in the stop fled on foot and proceeded to shoot the K9, according to police.

The man was taken into custody.

The K9 was taken to an emergency vet with injuries to the shoulder and paw. They will require surgery, but will recover.

Police asked the public for patience for further details as the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. 

