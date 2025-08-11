Suspect in custody after 2 shot during domestic incident in Aurora, Illinois

Search on for suspect in double shooting in Aurora, Illinois

A suspect is in custody after two men were shot during a domestic incident in Aurora, Illinois, on Sunday morning.

The shooting suspect, identified as 24-year-old Aaron Conley, was taken into custody after turning himself in, police said on Monday morning. Police did not release further details.

Police said the victims, 19 and 20 men, were found by officers near a basketball court suffering from gunshot wounds shortly after 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Station Boulevard.

Both were taken to the hospital by Aurora fire crews. The 20-year-old was in critical condition, and the 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.