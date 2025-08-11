Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in custody after 2 shot during domestic incident in Aurora, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Search on for suspect in double shooting in Aurora, Illinois
Search on for suspect in double shooting in Aurora, Illinois 02:22

A suspect is in custody after two men were shot during a domestic incident in Aurora, Illinois, on Sunday morning.

The shooting suspect, identified as 24-year-old Aaron Conley, was taken into custody after turning himself in, police said on Monday morning. Police did not release further details. 

Police said the victims, 19 and 20 men, were found by officers near a basketball court suffering from gunshot wounds shortly after 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Station Boulevard.

Both were taken to the hospital by Aurora fire crews. The 20-year-old was in critical condition, and the 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

