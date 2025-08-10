Residents to remain indoors as shooting investigation underway in Aurora, Illinois

Residents are being asked to remain indoors as a shooting investigation is underway in Aurora, Illinois.

The Aurora Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation in the 500 block of Station Boulevard.

Residents in the area are being asked to remain indoors as a precaution while the investigation is underway.

Drivers are also advised to take alternate routes and avoid the surrounding area until the matter is resolved. Inbound and outbound Metra BNSF trains were halted near Route 59 due to the activity.

Police said the incident is no longer active, but the suspect has not yet been found.

Aurora police said they will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update.