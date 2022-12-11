Bond denied for suspect who shot, killed Chicago Greyhound Bus employee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man charged in the shooting death of an employee at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station back in October is denied bond.

Police said Rodnee Miller, 26, is charged in the shooting that happened on Oct. 24 that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.

Gaddis had just stepped out of his car at the bus station, located at 630 W. Harrison St., when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said.

The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.

Miller was located and taken into custody in Alabama last month and extradited back to Chicago.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday.