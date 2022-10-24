Chicago shooting at Greyhound bus station leaves man seriously wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was seriously wounded late Monday morning in a shooting at a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side.

Chicago Police said the victim got into an argument shortly after 11:15 a.m. at the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, when someone shot him.

A Chicago Fire Department said the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area Three detectives were investigating.