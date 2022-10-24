Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting at Greyhound bus station leaves man seriously wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was seriously wounded late Monday morning in a shooting at a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side.

Chicago Police said the victim got into an argument shortly after 11:15 a.m. at the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, when someone shot him.

A Chicago Fire Department said the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 12:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

