Warrant out for suspect in shooting that killed employee at Greyhound Bus Station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station last month.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Rodnee Miller, 26, in the shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.

Miller is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 20 to 225 pounds, with a beard, police said.

Chicago Police

The worker had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives Leavitt and Taglieri, at (312) 744-8261, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the FBI tip line at (312) 421-6700.