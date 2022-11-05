Watch CBS News
Warrant out for suspect in shooting that killed employee at Greyhound Bus Station

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station last month.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Rodnee Miller, 26, in the shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.

Miller is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 20 to 225 pounds, with a beard, police said.

The worker had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple times, police said. The gunman had come on a bus from Minneapolis and had waited for the victim to arrive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives Leavitt and Taglieri, at (312) 744-8261, or to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the FBI tip line at (312) 421-6700.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 7:59 PM

