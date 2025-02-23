Suspect charged in Chicago South Side stabbings that killed woman, critically hurt her 2 sons

A man has been charged accused in the deadly stabbing of his child's mother and kidnapping and stabbing of her two other sons last week on the city's South Side.

Marcus Bausley, 39, is charged with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

The kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert before it was canceled early Friday when one of the boys, 8, was found safe.

Teone Jones, 33, was last heard from around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, when she spoke to her mother as she was cooking dinner for her family. Sometime after, Bausley, who is the father of her youngest son, stabbed her and her two eldest boys before kidnapping them and leaving her behind.

Her family said it was Bausley's mother who found Jones in her home Thursday night on the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue, with the doors and windows nailed shut.

An Amber Alert was later issued for Jones' 8-year-old son after her family said her 11-year-old son managed to escape the suspect's car in the Englewood neighborhood and ran from house to house looking for help. A neighbor eventually called police.

The 8-year-old was found after he was seen entering a gas station at 79th Street and Damen Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

Police said both the 8-year-old and the 11-year-old were taken to the hospital in critical condition and have undergone multiple surgeries for serious stab wounds all over their bodies.

Bausley arrested after pursuit in Indiana

Bausley was taken into custody Friday around 10 a.m. following a police pursuit on Interstate 65 in Merrillville, Indiana.

According to police, a plate reader alerted officers Friday about the silver 2022 Ford Escape mentioned in the Amber Alert around 9:30 a.m. About 10 minutes later, the Ford was located on I-65 near U.S. 30 in Merrillville, where Indiana State Police began chasing the car with the help of a Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter.

Police were able to stop the car by boxing it in.

The driver was ordered to exit the vehicle but refused while putting a knife to his neck, police said. He was then taken into custody and then to a local emergency room for evaluation for a neck wound.

Bausley previously worked as a caseworker at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

Teone Jones leaves behind a 3-year-old son in addition to the 11- and 8-year-olds who were also stabbed.

Vigil held to remember Teone Jones' life, advocate for victims

Community members gathered Sunday at a vigil to remember Jones' life. It was a gathering of both faith leaders and community advocates who are now shining a light on the South Side family at such a dark time.

The goal, they said, is to make sure such a tragedy never happens again.

"These kids are going to be traumatized for the rest of their natural lives. We need to support these kids and support this community," said Pastor Eli Washington of Park Manor Christian Church. "These kids are motherless and fatherless now, and it's a lot to deal with.

With that in mind, the community is determined to ensure that domestic violence victims get the resources they need before it's too late.

"Our office will make sure that women all throughout this ward — especially in the month of march where we celebrate she-ros with stories — and their story should not end like this," said Ald. William Hall (6th).

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.