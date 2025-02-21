Police cancel Amber Alert after boy, 8, found while investigating deadly Chicago South Side stabbing

An Amber Alert has been canceled after an 8-year-old boy was found safe after he was abducted Thursday night in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. This comes as Chicago police are investigating a deadly stabbing of a woman that happened an hour apart on the same block.

The alert was canceled just before 4:30 a.m. All police say is the boy is safe and unharmed. Police, however, have yet to connect these two crimes, though they occurred on the same block an hour apart.

The boy was seen on surveillance video at a gas station on 79th and Damen hours into the overnight search for him.

Police said just before 7 p.m. Thursday, in the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue, a woman was stabbed multiple times inside her home. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

The victim has since been identified as 33-year-old Teone Jones.

Less than an hour later, an Amber Alert was issued from the same block. The child's identity is being withheld since he is no longer missing, but police said the child was abducted by 39-year-old Marcus Bausley.

Police are searching for Marcus Bausley, 39, wanted in connection to the abduction of the 8-year-old boy in Greater Grand Crossing Thursday night. Chicago Police Department

Police originally said they were last seen in a 2017 beige Ford Escape but then issued an update to say they were in a silver 2022 Ford Escape with Illinois license plates and a missing passenger headlight.

It is not clear where the two were located or if the boy was located with Bausley.

Police did not have any further information on whether the two incidents were connected.

Check back for updates.