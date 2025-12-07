Suspect charged in alleged shooting, dismembering of man before setting West Side home on fire

Chicago police have charged a man they said fatally shot and dismembered a 68-year-old man before setting a residence on fire on the city's West Side back in March.

Deparris Slaughter, 32, of Munster, Indiana, was arrested by the Area 4 Homicide Investigation Support Team on Saturday in the 13800 block of South Brainard Avenue in Burnham, Illinois.

Slaughter was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, residential arson, dismembering a human body, and concealing a homicidal death.

Chicago police said he was identified as the suspect who, on March 7, allegedly shot and killed the victim in the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue. He was also charged with causing an intentional fire during the incident.

Slaughter is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

The video above is from a previous report.