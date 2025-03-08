Arson, homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside Chicago's West Side home

Chicago police are investigating after a man was found dead after a house fire Friday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The fire is being investigated as a possible arson.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. Once inside, they found the body of a 68-year-old man inside the basement of the home.

It was said that the victim was missing both arms, and a leg was severed.

Investigators at the scene were carrying containers from inside the home.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.