Suspect charged in shooting that killed 1 boy, wounded another in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood

A man appeared in court Sunday on charges that he shot two boys near a school in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood, killing one.

Daniel Navas Mavier, 19, was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Police said he was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Friday in the 7400 block of South Harvard Avenue.

Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, two boys, ages 12 and 15, were in a vacant lot behind the 600 block of West 47th Street, between Union Avenue and Wallace Street, when they got into a fight with an unknown number of people. At least one of the people fighting the boys fired shots, police said.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest, and the 15-year-old boy in the hip. Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed on Friday that the 15-year-old had died. He was identified as Alex Durante of Chicago.

The shooting happened 15 minutes after dismissal at Tilden High School, about a block away, but the victims were not connected to that school, police said.