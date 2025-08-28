Boys, ages 12 and 15, shot and critically wounded in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood

Two boys, ages 12 and 15, were shot and critically wounded in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

At 3:45 p.m., the boys were in a vacant lot behind the 600 block of West 47th Street, between Union Avenue and Wallace Street, when they got into a fight with an unknown number of people, police said.

At least one of the people fighting the boys fired shots.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest, the 15-year-old boy in the hip. Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating and were on the scene as of 5 p.m..