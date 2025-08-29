Teen dies day after Chicago shooting in Canaryville

A 15-year-old boy has died after a shooting that also left a 12-year-old critically wounded in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., the boys were in a vacant lot behind the 600 block of West 47th Street, between Union Avenue and Wallace Street, when they got into a fight with an unknown number of people. At least one of the people fighting the boys fired shots, police said.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest, and the 15-year-old boy in the hip. Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed on Friday that the 15-year-old had died. He was identified as Alex Durante of Chicago.

The shooting happened 15 minutes after dismissal at Tilden High School, about a block away, but the victims were not connected to that school, police said.

The school said the shooting led to a soft lockdown, but no students or staff were hurt.

Police said a homicide investigation is underway.

No arrests have been made.