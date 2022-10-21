Watch CBS News
Suspect charged with 2020 shooting death of 27-year-old in Chatham

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with shooting and killing a man in East Chatham in December 2020.

Police arrested William Truss, 62, in the 8200 block of South Perry in Chatham Tuesday.

He was identified as the suspect who, on Dec. 25, 2020, shot and killed the 27-year-old victim, in the 900 block of East 82nd Street. 

Truss was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He is due to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available. 

October 21, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

