Suspect beats, robs 70-year-old woman during home invasion in Auburn Gresham

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

70-year-old woman beaten, robbed during home invasion in Auburn Gresham
70-year-old woman beaten, robbed during home invasion in Auburn Gresham 00:18

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood about a violent home invasion.

It happened last Friday around 4 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Peoria.

Investigators say a man broke into a 70-year-old woman's home where he beat and robbed her before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered several injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man between 35-45 years old wearing a green baseball cap, button-down shirt, and green shoes with white soles.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Two at 312-747-8273.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 7:21 AM

