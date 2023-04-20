Suspect beats, robs 70-year-old woman during home invasion in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood about a violent home invasion.
It happened last Friday around 4 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Peoria.
Investigators say a man broke into a 70-year-old woman's home where he beat and robbed her before fleeing the scene.
The victim suffered several injuries.
The suspect is described as a black man between 35-45 years old wearing a green baseball cap, button-down shirt, and green shoes with white soles.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Two at 312-747-8273.
