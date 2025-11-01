Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after hitting Chicago police officer with car in Chatham

Charges are pending against a man Chicago police said hit one of their officers while fleeing the Chatham neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. 

According to police, officers responded to the scene for a call of a person with a gun, where they found a man matching the description entering a Chevy Impala. 

The suspect then fled, hitting a marked squad car and an officer with their vehicle. He then continued driving to the 4100 block of South Indiana Avenue, where officers took him into custody. 

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but is said to be in good condition.  

