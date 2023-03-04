Suspect accused of taking mail truck for joyride on Near South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An accused thief was under arrest Friday night after taking a joyride in a stolen mail truck.

Police said around 1:10 p.m., the 35-year-old suspect got into a mail truck in the 200 block of West 24th Street in Chinatown and drove west.

The vehicle was ditched a few blocks away in the 2600 block of South State Street, on the other side of the Stevenson Expressway, police said.

The suspected thief was arrested, and charges were pending, police said.

The U.S. Postal Service is investigating.