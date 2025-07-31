Survivors of clergy sexual abuse say Pope Leo XIV covered up reported abuse in Peru

Survivors of clergy abuse held a news conference Thursday to speak out against alleged coverups in the U.S. in Peru by Pope Leo XIV when he was a bishop.

Ana Maria Quispe Diaz spoke with an interpreter, saying her case was directly covered up by then-Bishop Robert Prevost during his time in the Diocese of Chiclayo.

She said she reported abuse by a priest to the archbishop and a mediator in 2022. She was told by the mediator that the priest took responsibility, but he was moved to another clergy and was still able to practice.

She said Pope Leo never actually investigated the case and claimed she and other victims received mental health support, which they did not.

Now survivors and advocates are calling for accountability from the pope and the Catholic Church.