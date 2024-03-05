Surveillance video shows West Side Chicago shooting that wounded two CPD officers, teen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Tuesday released video of the men they say are behind a shooting that injured two officers and a teenager in the Humboldt Park neighborhood over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Harding Avenue and Augusta Boulevard. Shots struck the windshield of the officers' marked squad car.

One officer was hit by gunfire in his bulletproof vest, while the other suffered injuries to his face from broken glass.

The video shows a man running down the sidewalk and stopping with a gun in his hand. He stops at the corner and fires shots – and then moves into the street and fires again.

Other camera angles show a group of males running through the neighborhood. Their ages are not known.

Police also isolated still images from the video – which they hope lead to identification of the people involved.

Chicago Police

The video does not capture the three people injured in the shooting. In addition to the officers – who were on routine patrol at the time – an 18-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

The officers did not return fire.

Chicago Police said the two officers involved were doing OK as of late Tuesday. There was no update on the 18-year-old's condition.

The shooters were wearing dark clothing with white and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives' Investigative Response Team, at 312-806-9873. Anonymous tips may be submitted to CPDTIP.com.