2 Chicago police officers, man hospitalized after West Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago police officers and an 18-year-old man were hospitalized following a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

Preliminary information says the officers assigned to the district were on routine patrol when an unknown number of offenders began to shoot at a group of males down the street.



During the shooting, a bullet struck the windshield of their marked squad car. An officer was struck in his bullet-proof vest, and a second officer suffered injuries to his face from glass.

The officers did not return fire, police said.

An 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the body.

The officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The Investigative Response Team was investigating.