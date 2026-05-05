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Surveillance video captures Lincoln Park liquor store burglary

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police are investigating a liquor store burglary that was caught on camera early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said three people broke the front glass door of Lincoln Park Food and Liquor, in the 2400 block of North Clark Street, just before 3:15 a.m.

Police said the group took merchandise and money before fleeing in a white sedan. 

Surveillance video shows the suspects attempting to open a gaming machine while the others stole cigarettes, liquor, and lottery tickets. Debris was left throughout the store. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

The same liquor store was targeted in March. Thieves stole an ATM. 

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