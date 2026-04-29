Burglars smash into gaming machines at Cicero slots and video poker business

Police in Cicero, Illinois, were investigating after burglars targeted gaming machines at a slots and video poker business early Wednesday.

Around 4:30 a.m., burglars broke into Shelby's Gaming Café, located in a strip mall at 1635 S. Cicero Ave. in the west Chicago suburb. They shattered one glass window and tried to smash another one.

The burglars broke into gaming machines, according to Cicero police.

Cicero police were investigating Wednesday morning.