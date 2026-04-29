South Loop business hit by burglary crew targeting ATM and slot machines for third time

Thieves armed with sledgehammers left a South Loop business damaged, all while targeting slot machines and an ATM.

This is not the first time the business has been targeted.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a burglary crew, each wearing all black, pulled out sledgehammers and smashed their way into Prohibition THCafé at 2113 S. State Street. Once inside, they start swinging—all to get the money out of the gaming machines.

"I actually happened to be up, and I saw the camera footage live, and it's… it's actually unfortunate that when I saw it, it didn't… it didn't alarm me," said owner Samuel Wilson.

Wilson wasn't alarmed because this was not the first time his surveillance had captured a burglary crew.

Since opening two years ago, his marijuana café has been hit three times, not for the merchandise but for the cash in the ATM and the slots. This time, the thieves left with the money cartridges.

"You should be able to operate a business in the City of Chicago and not be concerned about, you know, having regular break-ins, you know. We are all looking to pursue that American dream, and these little… these problems right here just, you know, distract from the goal," he said.

In recent months, several businesses in the city and burbs have been hit by various crews going after the gaming slots.

Wilson says while the machines are covered by the gaming commission, the small business owners are still out of pocket to make the constant repairs.

His message to the burglary crew.

"Try to find a better way. There's opportunities out here to gain employment, and do it the right way, because the way they're doing it is not gonna last," Wilson said.

This crew was very bold, considering the first district police station is just three blocks away on State Street.

As for the business, the broken glass has since been fixed. The owner is considering adding rolling shutters to its security measures

No arrests have been made.