Burglars target ATM, gaming machines at Elmwood Park, Illinois restaurant, owner says

Thieves steal money from ATM, gaming machine in Elmwood Park, Illinois

Burglars broke into a restaurant in the west Chicago suburb of Elmwood Park and damaged gaming machines and an ATM, the owner of the restaurant said early Wednesday.

The burglary happened at the Gringo & Blondie Taqueria and Cantina, at 7514 W. North Ave., the owner said. The restaurant serves Mexican street food and doubles as a gaming parlor with video poker and slots.

The front door of the restaurant was broken, and the gaming machines inside the restaurant were ripped open and cleared of money, the owner said. The ATM in the restaurant was also broken into and the cash drawer inside it was taken, the owner said.

Police said four burglars were involved and they used two vehicles — including a white Alfa Romeo with a bent license plate.