Masked thieves use sledgehammer to steal cash from game machines at Dolton lounge

Masked thieves used sledgehammers to break into and steal cash from gaming machines at a bar and lounge in Dolton.

Surveillance video from early Wednesday morning at Lucky Star Entertainment on Sibley Boulevard caught the thieves in action. They were wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

The owner said this is the third time the establishment has been targeted.

"They got one cash box right here," the owner said. "They took this cash box out, and they couldn't get this one out but they was right at it. But look at this machine; it was terrible."

Police think the suspects, either three or four men, used those sledgehammers to shatter the front door of the lounge before tearing up the machines.

Dolton police were notified of the burglar alarm going off. Police said that as their officers arrived, the suspects took off in a black Dodge Challenger that had no visible registration.

There was a brief chase but police said they had to terminate the pursuit because of how fast the suspects were driving.