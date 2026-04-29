Calumet City man charged for burglarizing 2 restaurants in Oak Lawn, Chicago Ridge, police say

A man was charged with the alleged burglary of two restaurants in Oak Lawn and Chicago Lawn on Tuesday morning.

Jerome Baker, 18, of Calumet City, was arrested and charged with felony burglary for a crime in Oak Lawn and two felonies for burglary and theft in Chicago Ridge.

Oak Lawn police said around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at Hog Wild Restaurant in the 4000 block of West 111th Street and found a broken glass door. Video caught three cars and multiple suspects targeting an ATM inside the video gaming area of the restaurant.

The suspects quickly left the scene. It is unclear if they got away with any money from the machine.

Then, about 30 minutes later, Chicago Ridge police officers also responded to a burglary at a pizzeria where suspects, matching the description of the Wild Hog burglary, were targeting video gaming terminals inside. Police said they arrested Baker at the scene, who was identified in both burglaries.

Oak Lawn said investigations into burglaries remain ongoing.