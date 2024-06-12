Chicago alderman proposes 8 p.m. downtown curfew for people younger than 18

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago alderman introduced an ordinance at Wednesday's City Council meeting for an 8 p.m. curfew in the central business district, citing recent violent incidents.

Ald. Brian Hopkins' (2nd) proposed curfew for the downtown area would be two hours earlier than the city-wide curfew of 10 p.m. for minors. The proposal heads to the council's Rules Committee for consideration.

The idea for the earlier curfew came after a couple was attacked in Streeterville on May 31 near their condo. A 14-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested for the crime.

Hopkins said his idea is similar to former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's executive order. The proposed curfew would be enforced year-round. There would be exceptions for those traveling with parents, those traveling to a city-ticketed event like NASCAR or Lollopalooza, and those traveling for work.

If anyone under 18 years of age would be caught after hours, they'd be taken to a police station. They will not be processed or fingerprinted. Their parents or a responsible adult would be called to pick them up.

Hopkins said he introduced the ordinance on Wednesday in hopes it will be implemented by late summer.

"We're implementing it now because we're off to a bad start this summer," Hopkins said. "We've had a number of incidents already. I mentioned the attack in Streeterville. There was just an attack in Lake Shore Park as well. There have been other recent incidents. We all know as the summer goes on, and the weather gets warmer, you get into July, you get into August, it tends to get worse."

The alderman said he has more work to do on the proposal before a vote by the council, which could happen at next month's meeting.