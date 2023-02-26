First Alert Weather: Sunshine with warmer temps

First Alert Weather: Sunny with temps in upper 40s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sunny and warm Sunday with temps running about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Rain begins during the overnight hours and Monday will feature rain through the first half of the day, then a chance of rain. Breezy and very mild with a high of 55.

Stats

Normal- 40

Yesterday- 38

Today- 48

Sunrise- 6:32

Forecast

Today- Sunny and warmer. High of 48.

Tonight- Rain begins overnight. Low of 39.

Monday- Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain. Breezy and mild. High of 55.

