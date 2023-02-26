Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Sunshine with warmer temps

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Sunny with temps in upper 40s
First Alert Weather: Sunny with temps in upper 40s 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sunny and warm Sunday with temps running about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. 

todays-planner-2-26.png
CBS News Chicago
todays-highs-2-26.png
CBS News Chicago

Rain begins during the overnight hours and Monday will feature rain through the first half of the day, then a chance of rain. Breezy and very mild with a high of 55.

tomorrow-planner-2-26.png
CBS News Chicago
tomorrow-high-2-26.png
CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal- 40

Yesterday- 38

Today- 48

Sunrise- 6:32

Forecast

Today- Sunny and warmer. High of 48.

Tonight- Rain begins overnight. Low of 39.

Monday- Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain. Breezy and mild. High of 55.

7day-2-26.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 6:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.