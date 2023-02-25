First Alert Weather: Sunny with rising temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll see clouds decrease today and a nice increase in temperatures.

A sunny Sunday is ahead, with temps still climbing and, while rain will be here for Monday morning, temps jump to the middle 50s.

Stats

Normal- 39

Friday- 29

Today- 42

Sunrise- 6:33 am

Forecast

Today- Decreasing clouds with a high of 42

Tonight- Clear, low of 31

Sunday- Sunny and warmer. 50 degrees.

CBS News Chicago