First Alert Weather: Sunny with rising temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll see clouds decrease today and a nice increase in temperatures.
A sunny Sunday is ahead, with temps still climbing and, while rain will be here for Monday morning, temps jump to the middle 50s.
Stats
Normal- 39
Friday- 29
Today- 42
Sunrise- 6:33 am
Forecast
Today- Decreasing clouds with a high of 42
Tonight- Clear, low of 31
Sunday- Sunny and warmer. 50 degrees.
