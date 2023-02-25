Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Sunny with rising temps

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Clearing skies, rising temps
First Alert Weather: Clearing skies, rising temps 02:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'll see clouds decrease today and a nice increase in temperatures. 

todays-planner2-25.png
CBS News Chicago
high-today-2-25.png
CBS News Chicago

A sunny Sunday is ahead, with temps still climbing and, while rain will be here for Monday morning, temps jump to the middle 50s.

day-planner-tomorrow-2-25.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-tomorrow-2-25.png
CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal- 39

Friday- 29

Today- 42

Sunrise- 6:33 am

Forecast

Today- Decreasing clouds with a high of 42

Tonight- Clear, low of 31

Sunday- Sunny and warmer. 50 degrees.

7day-2-25.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 5:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

