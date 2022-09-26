First Alert Weather: Sunny and breezy to kick off first full week of fall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a nice stretch of weather ahead of us, but it'll be on the cool side.

CBS News Chicago

Mostly sunny and breezy today. Below normal temps this Monday but even colder temps for Tuesday and Wednesday when we'll struggle to get out of the 50s.

Temps will be running 12 or 13 degrees below what's typical. The feel of Fall is definitely in the air.

Large waves with dangerous conditions for swimmers and people on piers for Porter, LaPorte and Berrien counties until Wednesday morning.

STATS

Normal High- 72

Sunday's High- 68

Today- 63

Sunrise- 6:43am

Sunset- 6:42pm

FORECAST

Today- Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 63. NW wind of 15, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight-Partly cloudy, low of 54

Tuesday- Mostly sunny and cool. High of 58.

