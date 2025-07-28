14-year-old suburban Chicago boy drowns at summer camp in Wisconsin

It has already been a deadly summer in Lake Michigan, but a tragic situation in Wisconsin recently proves even smaller bodies of water can be dangerous.

A teen from the southwest Chicago suburb of Romeoville drowned while at summer camp.

Langston Britton, 14, was grounded in his faith. He was so grounded that he shared his insights to the world on TikTok and YouTube.

"He is a leader," said Pastor John Ciesniewski at Community Christian Church in Plainfield. "He's got a smile, and a charisma that cause people to want to follow him, be like him, be around him."

Pastor Ciesniewski had known Langston since the teen was born. Last week, Ciensiewski went to a Wisconsin summer camp with 400 other students, and went swimming one day.

"It's a parent's worst nightmare for sure, and just, you never think it's going to be your kid," the pastor said.

In a statement the camp said the boy's friends alerted lifeguards, who responded quickly. They said the lifeguards recovered Langston and gave him CPR until emergency crews arrived. But Langston died.

Langston's family told Ciesniewski he was a strong swimmer.

"So clearly, something happened," Ciesniewski said.

Dave Benjamin with the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said there are many things that could have happened.

"There could be drop-offs, there could be debris, something that could kind of spook you," Benjamin said.

Banjamin said even in smaller lakes, anything could cause someone to panic and inhale water.

Langston's death comes just after the drowning of a 14-year-old boy in Lake Michigan at Illinois Beach State Park in Zion.

"For anyone who says they know they can swim, go to your local pool that has lap lanes and see," said Benjamin. "Can you swim the length of the pool? Can you swim two lengths?"

As for Langston's parents, Ciesniewski said like their son, they are leaning on their faith.

"The first people they prayed for were the first responders, for the lifeguards who pulled him out of the water," said Ciensiewski. "May they have no shame or guilt. This is not their fault."

The pastor said right now, they are thankful they had Langston for 14 years.

The church sent all the students and adult leaders home after Langston's death, and canceled the middle school camp for the next week.