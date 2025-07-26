Body of missing Wisconsin teen recovered in Lake Michigan near Illinois Beach State park, officials say

The body of a teenage boy who went missing while swimming at Illinois Beach State Park earlier this week was recovered, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The office said that on Tuesday, shortly before 6:30 p.m., the Beach Park Fire Department, along with the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, responded to the beach, in unincorporated Zion, for a report of a beachgoer who went underwater and did not resurface.

The body was recovered on Friday in the general area of the north beach.

Coroners identified the victim as 14-year-old Kyle Williams of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

An autopsy conducted on Friday at the Lake County Coroner's Office indicated that the teen's death is consistent with drowning.

Investigation into the drowning remains under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the Lake County Coroner's Office.

No further information was immediately available.