Watch CBS News
Local News

Search resumes for teen missing in Lake Michigan near Illinois Beach State Park

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Search resumes for teen missing in Lake Michigan near Illinois Beach State Park
Search resumes for teen missing in Lake Michigan near Illinois Beach State Park 00:20

Dive teams resumed their search Wednesday morning for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Michigan near Illinois Beach State Park.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Coast Guard and Illinois Department of Natural Resources all joined the effort to search for the teen, who went under the water around 5 p.m. Tuesday.  The teen is believed to be from Wisconsin. His name has not been released.

Dive teams and rescue boats spent several hours searching Wednesday before they had to stop as the sun went down. Officials said they now consider this to be a recovery effort.

No further information was immediately available. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.