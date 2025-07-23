Search resumes for teen missing in Lake Michigan near Illinois Beach State Park

Dive teams resumed their search Wednesday morning for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Michigan near Illinois Beach State Park.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Coast Guard and Illinois Department of Natural Resources all joined the effort to search for the teen, who went under the water around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The teen is believed to be from Wisconsin. His name has not been released.

Dive teams and rescue boats spent several hours searching Wednesday before they had to stop as the sun went down. Officials said they now consider this to be a recovery effort.

No further information was immediately available.