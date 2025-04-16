Strong storm chance Thursday night, strong or severe storms Friday evening in Chicago

Conditions will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows in the low 40s.

A few showers will be possible on Thursday afternoon, with milder highs in the low to mid 60s. Strong south winds will develop on Thursday, gusting to 35 miles per hour at times.

There is a chance for strong storms Thursday night. Storms that do develop Thursday night could produce gusty winds and small hail.

Friday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

As a cold front moves into the area Friday evening, and it will run into that unstable airmass — allowing for a few strong or severe storms.

Data are suggesting the best chance for storms will be for areas south and southeast of Chicago.

It will be cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s and a shower possible. Rain chances become more widespread for Easter Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.