Chicago police warn about string of robberies on North Side CTA Red Line trains

Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police are warning North Side residents and riders about a string of robberies on CTA Red Line trains this month.

The robberies happened in the Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods, with the first happening on Nov. 13 and the latest on Wednesday.

Police said in each incident, between two to seven people approached victims on the train cars and took or attempted to take property from victims by force—some going into victim's pockets. They would then leave the scene on foot or by train.

Incident times and locations:

1100 block of West Argyle Nov. 13 at 8:45 p.m.

1100 block of West Granville Nov. 13 at 10:40 p.m.

1100 block of West Bryn Mawr on Nov. 16 at 9 p.m.

1100 block of West Thorndale on Nov. 24 at 4:52 a.m.

1100 block of West Thorndale on Nov. 24 at 4:35 p.m.

1100 block of West Thorndale on Nov. 25 at 1:20 a.m.

1100 block of West Argyle on Nov. 27 at 12:59 a.m.

The suspects were described as African American males and females between 14 and 21 years of age, some wearing dark clothing. In multiple cases, they were wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the words "Chicago—The Windy City" on the front, a multi-colored bag with the wording "Cookies" on the front, and a black Nike hooded sweatshirt.

Police are advising the public:

Always be aware of your surroundings and remember your location (including Train Line, Train Run#, Train Car#, and Direction of Travel)

Immediately report suspicious activity

If confronted by an assailant, remain calm and never pursue

Remember and report any distinct clothing/accessories and physical characteristics (colors/logos for clothing, bags, masks, glasses, and any tattoos, scars, limps, etc)

Call 911 immediately, provide detailed description of location and assailant(s), and remain on scene when possible

Alert Transit Attendant or press the emergency button

Anyone with contact Public Transportation at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.